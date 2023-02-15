Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lufkin Pastor recognized as KTRE’s ‘Be Excellent’ winner

Honorees are chosen for serving Deep East Texas communities
David Briggs honored for serving the communities of Deep East Texas.
By Austin Sandy
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - KTRE’s Be Excellent contest was created to honor those in our community who go above and beyond to help others. From founding organizations that help our neighbors, to saving lives as first responders, to helping children, or saving animals. The possibilities of their service are endless. If someone is excelling in our community, KTRE and sponsor, ExcelER, are eager to honor them.

Pastor David Briggs is the latest Be Excellent honoree. Briggs is the minister at the Abundant Life Church in Lufkin. He was instrumental in leading the church in forming the East Texas Community Health Clinic. East Texas Community Health Services, Inc. serves Nacogdoches and the surrounding counties, providing primary care for medical and dental services. In addition to primary care, ETCHSI also provides management of chronic illnesses such as asthma, diabetes and high blood pressure, immunizations for children and adults, family planning, dental services, on-site limited pharmacy, diabetes education, lab tests, mental health counseling, preventative health and screening tests, and a referral department.

Briggs and his congregation also created the Life Kids pre-school in Lufkin.

If you’d like to nominate someone doing great things for our community, click here.

Be Excellent East Texas is a KTRE partnership sponsored by ExcelER in Nacogodoches.

