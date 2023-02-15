Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:46 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  We’re starting out cloudy with a few areas of patchy fog.  It will be a mix of clouds and sun through the day today and more sunshine this afternoon will warm us into the mid to upper 70s with a breezy south wind.  A few isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible, especially this afternoon, but the main threat for thunderstorms will be overnight as the cold front arrives.  We are not expecting widespread severe weather, but any thunderstorm that develops has the ingredients to become strong with gusty winds, hail and an isolated tornado.  Rain ends early Thursday but it may take all day to clear out the clouds.  Temperatures may start out in the 50s Thursday morning and then fall into the 40s with blustery north winds through the afternoon.  More sunshine returns on Friday and begins a warming trend through the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angelina County commissioners
Angelina commissioners approve $80M grant for massive battery construction
Source: Nacogdoches Police Department Facebook page
Suspect arrested in connection to 2019 Nacogdoches murder
“If we have one failure, one mechanical or one system failure in any way, by the end of the...
Zavalla city council approves increase in water, sewer rates for customers
Smith County Sheriff's Office
Smith County inmate dies by suicide inside cell, sheriff says
Local businesses keep up decorations in honor of Patrick Mahomes.
East Texans react to Mahomes’ second Super Bowl win

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 2-15-23
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 2-15-23
KTRE First Alert Wednesday Webcast
Staying warm and humid with a few passing showers possible on Wednesday
KTRE First Alert Wednesday Webcast
KTRE First Alert Wednesday Webcast
KTRE First Alert Tuesday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Tuesday Evening Webcast