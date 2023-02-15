Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

No students injured after crash involving Bryan ISD school bus

The accident happened on 29th Street near Fannin Elementary in Bryan.
(KBTX)
By Justin Dorsey
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 9:10 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - No students were hurt after a Bryan ISD school bus was involved in a crash Wednesday morning.

It happened on just before 8 a.m. on 29th Street near Fannin Elementary when a Black Dodge Ram hit the back of the bus, according to Bryan ISD.

The district says there were students on the bus at the time of the accident, but the Executive Director of Communications Clay Falls told KBTX that the bus was able to continue on its route after the crash.

The driver of the truck was not hurt, according to the Bryan Police Department.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angelina County commissioners
Angelina commissioners approve $80M grant for massive battery construction
Source: Nacogdoches Police Department Facebook page
Suspect arrested in connection to 2019 Nacogdoches murder
“If we have one failure, one mechanical or one system failure in any way, by the end of the...
Zavalla city council approves increase in water, sewer rates for customers
Smith County Sheriff's Office
Smith County inmate dies by suicide inside cell, sheriff says
Local businesses keep up decorations in honor of Patrick Mahomes.
East Texans react to Mahomes’ second Super Bowl win

Latest News

Texas Food Banks urge legislators to increase funding for Surplus Agriculture Grant
City of Nacogdoches appoints new Interim Head, Assistant Fire Chief
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 2-15-23
Wednesday’s Weather: Breezy and warm with the chance for storms
Doctor Robert Droder of UT Health East Texas and his resident assistant.
Tyler oncologist gives tips in light of Cancer Prevention Month
Glass Recycling cut
Angelina Beautiful/Clean seeks glass recycling alternatives for City of Lufkin