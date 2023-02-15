Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Rep. Gaetz says no charges for him in sex trafficking case

The Department of Justice has decided not to charge Rep. Matt Gaetz in a sex trafficking probe,...
The Department of Justice has decided not to charge Rep. Matt Gaetz in a sex trafficking probe, Gaetz said Wednesday.(Source: CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Matt Gaetz, a Republican firebrand known for his strong support of former President Donald Trump, said Wednesday that the Justice Department has ended a sex trafficking case with no charges against him.

The conservative who represents much of the Florida Panhandle issued a statement through his congressional office that the long-running investigation was over. Gaetz had insisted throughout he was innocent of any wrongdoing.

“The Department of Justice has confirmed to Congressman Gaetz’s attorneys that their investigation has concluded and that he will not be charged with any crimes,” the statement said.

While he is a relatively junior member of Congress, Gaetz has gained national attention through his frequent cable news appearances in recent years in which he offered an unvarnished defense of Trump. The decision not to charge Gaetz removes a shadow that had threatened his political career.

Federal prosecutors were investigating whether Gaetz and political ally Joel Greenberg paid underage girls and escorts or offered them gifts in exchange for sex, according to two people familiar with the case who spoke on condition of anonymity during the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angelina County commissioners
Angelina commissioners approve $80M grant for massive battery construction
Source: Nacogdoches Police Department Facebook page
Suspect arrested in connection to 2019 Nacogdoches murder
“If we have one failure, one mechanical or one system failure in any way, by the end of the...
Zavalla city council approves increase in water, sewer rates for customers
Smith County Sheriff's Office
Smith County inmate dies by suicide inside cell, sheriff says
Local businesses keep up decorations in honor of Patrick Mahomes.
East Texans react to Mahomes’ second Super Bowl win

Latest News

FILE - Tesla vehicles charge at a station in Emeryville, Calif., Aug. 10, 2022. Tesla will, for...
White House: Tesla to make some EV chargers available to all
President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's plans to protect Social Security and...
LIVE: Biden delivers remarks; GOP plans would drive deficits up $3 trillion, White House says
A man riding an ATV in Arkansas died in a crash Monday.
Man killed in crash after ATV collides with truck, police say
Wayne Jones makes a statement at the sentencing for the Buffalo mass shooting gunman on...
Buffalo shooting hearing: 'I watched you kill my mom'