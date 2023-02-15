Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Val-o-grams delivered to Lufkin hospice patients Tuesday

Love spread today by Val-O-Gram deliveries in Lufkin.
By Avery Gorman
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 7:37 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -Today is the day of love and is an opportunity to spread it all around.

Today Val-O-Grams were delivered to Hospice in The Pines patients to make them feel special and loved. This project was put on by The Lufkin Parks and Recreation Department in partnership with Hospice in The Pines.

CEO of Hospice in The Pines, Demetress Harrell, says this is an opportunity to spread love.

“This is an opportunity for us to place cards in the hands of those we serve, our patients and our families, and make their day on Valentines Day. Sharing a little bit of love, and inspiration to each and every one,” Harrel said.

The community made and sent around 500 Val-O-Grams to be handed out today. Crystal Galloway, RN and palliative care coordinator for Hospice in the Pines says the patients lit up when they received their Val-O-Grams.

“The smiles, just to be able to be out there and these patients that can’t really get out of their homes. It’s a joy that you get to see in their faces whenever they get these letters and notes from kids at school and the community,” Galloway said.

Delaney McKenzie, LVN AT Hospice in The Pines, says seeing her patients’ reactions was the best part.

“Getting to see my patients’ reactions to that, it makes me so happy because some of these people you don’t get a reaction out of them. To see the smiles, and the reactions to them, it’s just really rewarding,” McKenzie said.

Kevin Terry, Facility Director at The Joeseph House, one of the facilities visited today, says this made his patients’ day.

“Our residents love visitors, they especially love children and animals, and anytime we can make their day with something like that we do that,” Terry said.

Harrell says they are thankful to the community for donating their time to send their residents Val-O-Grams.

“To see that people, want to share in the projects and the support of our program, that to me is a very heartfelt love, support, and compassion,” Harrell said.

