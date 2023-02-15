Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Woman shot and killed by stranger in Kroger parking after argument on Valentine’s Day

Witnesses at the scene confirmed they heard the argument and heard gunshots shortly after.
By Ashley Jones and Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) – A woman was shot and killed by a stranger outside of a Kroger in South Carolina around 4 p.m. on Valentine’s Day.

Police said the shooting started with an argument between two women who didn’t know each other.

Witnesses at the scene confirmed they heard the argument and heard gunshots shortly after.

The victim, who was not identified, was pronounced dead shortly after officers arrived.

According to authorities, 23-year-old Christina Harrison initially left the area but turned herself in to the Irmo Police Department around 5:30 p.m.

“Unfortunately, this is a situation where tempers flared, and someone let anger get the best of them,” Irmo Police Chief Bobby Dale said in a statement. “One rash decision has impacted the lives of two families and countless others who witnessed this tragic event.”

Officials said Harrison will face murder and weapon charges.

Copyright 2023 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angelina County commissioners
Angelina commissioners approve $80M grant for massive battery construction
Source: Nacogdoches Police Department Facebook page
Suspect arrested in connection to 2019 Nacogdoches murder
“If we have one failure, one mechanical or one system failure in any way, by the end of the...
Zavalla city council approves increase in water, sewer rates for customers
Smith County Sheriff's Office
Smith County inmate dies by suicide inside cell, sheriff says
Local businesses keep up decorations in honor of Patrick Mahomes.
East Texans react to Mahomes’ second Super Bowl win

Latest News

Camille Lewis, the children’s mother, and John Miles, the children’s stepfather, have been...
GRAPHIC: Parents charged in child abuse case that left boy dead, girl ‘skin and bones,’ police say
A relative of a victim in the Buffalo supermarket mass shooting charges at the gunman during a...
White supremacist gets life in prison for Buffalo supermarket massacre
FILE - Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks at a fundraiser hosted by The Citadel...
Nikki Haley kicks off her GOP campaign for White House
A 3-year-old hit in a South Carolina preschool parking lot died Wednesday morning.
3-year-old girl dies after being hit by car in preschool drop-off line
Deputy National Police Chief Surachet Hakpal, left, talks to reporters with Tubtim "Sue"...
Thai suspect in Michigan hit-and-run agrees to return to US