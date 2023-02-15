Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Yoakum Co. residents receive alarming scam calls claiming to have taken family members hostage

Residents in Yoakum County have reported getting phone calls from people claiming to have taken their families hostage.
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
YOAKUM COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Residents in Yoakum County have reported getting phone calls from people claiming to have taken their families hostage.

These alarming phone calls are from scammers trying to scare people out of money, according to a post from the Yoakum County Sheriff’s Office.

The scammers claim to have taken a person’s family hostage; they will then demand ransom money. The callers have also tried to convince people that their family members have been injured in a serious crash and then demand money in order to save them.

The calls have been coming from the phone number (806)436-4097 and the international number 52 81 3625 06555.

“As always, never share personal or financial information over the phone or online,” the sheriff’s office said in the post. “Simply hang up, refuse to answer further phone calls, attempt to contact your family member who is alleged to be in danger, and immediately report the incident to local law enforcement.”

These calls are similar to other fraudulent schemes seen by law enforcement.

If you have received a similar call, you can report the incident to the Yoakum County Sheriff’s Office at (806)456-2377 or to your local police department.

