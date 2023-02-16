Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
1 killed, 4 injured in 3-vehicle wreck in Nacogdoches

Jerry Chandler
Jerry Chandler(Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A man was killed and four others were injured in a 3-vehicle wreck allegedly caused by a drunk driver.

Around 7:28 p.m. on Wednesday, Nacogdoches police responded to the 2800 block of NE Stallings Drive for a major wreck involving three vehicles.

Preliminary investigation indicates a white Jeep Patriot driven by Claudia Luna Villantes, 27, of Nacogdoches, was traveling southbound and was slowing to turn into a private drive, police said.

Traveling south behind Villantes was a black Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Griceldo Garcia, 69, of Nacogdoches, who was slowing due to the Jeep turning in front of him.

Behind Garcia was a silver Ford F-150 being driven by Jerry Chandler, 49, of Nacogdoches,  who failed to slow his speed and struck the back of the Jeep Grand Cherokee, according to police. Officials said the Jeep Cherokee then struck the back of the Jeep Patriot causing it to go off the roadway.

Police said Chandler was not injured, but based upon probable cause the investigation found Chandler to be intoxicated, and he was placed into custody.

Villantes and a 5-year-old child sustained minor injuries; Garcia along with his wife and their 9-year-old grandson were all seriously injured and taken by EMS to Memorial Hospital, police stated. Griceldo was pronounced dead at the hospital, and an autopsy was ordered by JP4, police said. The 9-year-old passenger was later flown to Dallas, reportedly stable.

Personnel from the NPD Traffic Division, Criminal Investigations Division and Special Operations Division all assisted with the investigation. 

Chandler is currently being held at the Nacogdoches County Jail on two charges of intoxication assault and one charge of intoxication manslaughter.

The Nacogdoches Sheriff’s Office along with the Nacogdoches Constable PCT 3 assisted in shutting down the loop until TxDOT arrived to take over.

