Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

4.3 magnitude earthquake reported east of Snyder

The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 4.3 magnitude earthquake east of Snyder early Thursday...
The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 4.3 magnitude earthquake east of Snyder early Thursday morning.(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SNYDER, Texas (KCBD) - The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 4.3 magnitude earthquake east of Snyder early Thursday morning.

A check at the KCBD Radar’s earthquake function shows exactly where the earthquake hit on the map around 4:30 a.m.

The Geological Survey says more than 100 people felt it. You can report what you felt to the Geological Survey by logging into its website.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerry Chandler
1 killed, 4 injured in 3-vehicle wreck in Nacogdoches
Cameron Shead
Palestine man found not guilty of capital murder in death of Jacksonville teen
An attempted catalytic converter theft led to a man's death.
Catalytic converter theft suspect run over and killed, police say
22 Nacogdoches High School will advance to a state law enforcement competition.
Nacogdoches High School students prepare for law enforcement competition, future careers
Reynaldo Campos, Jr.
Grapeland man sentenced to 10 years for attempting to hire hitman

Latest News

Longview restaurant says counterfeit bills hurt business
Longview restaurant says counterfeit bills hurt business
Cameron Shead Trial
Palestine man found not guilty of capital murder in death of Jacksonville teen
State of the State
East Texas political leaders sound off on Greg Abbott’s upcoming State of the State address
Overton City Council Meeting
Overton City Council passes motion to appoint new fire chief for volunteer fire department
Lindale Warehouse Fire
Smith County Fire Marshal investigating location, cause of warehouse fire