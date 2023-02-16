Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

6 injured, including 4 children, after truck rear-ends Amish buggy

Six people, including four children, were injured after a pickup truck rear-ended an Amish buggy on Tuesday afternoon.
By KCRG Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 7:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLWELL, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - Officials in Iowa said six people, including four children, were injured after a pickup truck rear-ended an Amish buggy Tuesday afternoon.

The Iowa State Patrol said the accident happened around 3:30 p.m. in Floyd County near Colwell in northern Iowa.

Authorities said the people in the buggy were ejected after a pickup truck rear-ended the buggy.

A baby, and children ages two, four, and six were taken to the hospital along with two adults. Officials have not provided an update on their condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An attempted catalytic converter theft led to a man's death.
Catalytic converter theft suspect run over and killed, police say
Angelina County commissioners
Angelina commissioners approve $80M grant for massive battery construction
Source: Nacogdoches Police Department Facebook page
Suspect arrested in connection to 2019 Nacogdoches murder
“If we have one failure, one mechanical or one system failure in any way, by the end of the...
Zavalla city council approves increase in water, sewer rates for customers
KTRE is recognizing excellence in our community

Latest News

East Texans line streets of Troup to welcome Cooper Reid home Wednesday
East Texans line streets of Troup to welcome Cooper Reid home Wednesday
Smith County files eminent domain papers to obtain property needed for future courthouse
Smith County files eminent domain papers to obtain property needed for future courthouse
Jarvis Workforce
Jarvis Christian University students get educated on Texas workforce needs
Cameron Shead Day 3
Cameron Shead Day 3
Four people were shot Wednesday evening at the Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso.
At least 1 dead, 3 injured in El Paso mall shooting