Clearing skies will lead to a cold night with a light freeze likely by Friday morning

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Winter temperatures have returned to the Piney Woods courtesy of brisk, northwest winds which have gusted to 30 mph at times today.

Once our skies clear out this evening, this will set us for a light freeze overnight as wake-up temperatures Friday morning will be in the lower 30′s.

Friday will be mostly sunny with cool breezes in place with highs in the lower 50′s, making for a cool sunshine to close out the week.

Another freeze will then be likely Friday night into Saturday morning due to the mostly clear skies, dry air, and calming winds that will be in place.

This weekend is shaping up to be rather pleasant for the third weekend in February. A cold start will give way to a much warmer finish as highs on Saturday will be in the middle 50′s before the return of southerly winds aids in highs climbing to near 70-degrees by Sunday afternoon.

There may be some clouds passing overhead at times over the weekend, but it will be nice as we will still get our fair share of blue skies and sunshine.

A predominantly breezy, southerly wind will lead to highs warming into the middle-to-upper 70′s by early next week with 80-degree readings possible by next Tuesday. These warm, southerly winds will also contribute to higher humidity values and an increase in the cloud cover.

At this time, it appears next Wednesday may provide us with the best chance to get wet as a storm system and frontal boundary will provide us with at least a modest chance for wet weather.

