Corrigan-Camden Ends Basketball Playoff Drought

CORRIGAN-CAMDEN, Texas (KTRE) - District play in high school basketball is winding down, which means that the playoffs are just about to kick off. And in our southern region, both Corrigan-Camden and Diboll have found themselves in postseason play. That’s why both teams have scheduled a warm up game for this Friday. East Texas sports was recently in Corrigan and got these words from Bulldogs head coach Greg Devers.

“This year they have already won a total of 25,” he said. So that’s one goal that we wanted to get, to win 20. Of course another goal would be to win a district championship, which they hadn’t won since 2002, and we accomplished that this past week. And then another goal was to reach the playoffs, which they hadn’t done since 2009. So we clinched a playoff spot, and we play Tenaha next Tuesday at Wells High School 6:30 for Bi-District.

Coach Devers would go on to explain the importance of Friday Nights warm up game with Diboll.

Well, it’s very important because these players have never been in the playoffs and I think it’s gonna be a playoff atmosphere for everyone out here.”

He added, “I’ll think they will have to shut the door because it’s supposed to be an overflowing crowd here. In this game, Diboll is state ranked, so our kids kind of want to use this game as kind of a ladder to get themselves into the playoffs.”

