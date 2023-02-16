Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
East Texas political leaders sound off on Greg Abbott’s upcoming State of the State address

Abbott’s speech will not be made publicly at the state capitol and is instead being delivered at a private event in San Marcos.
By Blake Holland
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Blake Holland has been speaking with local political leaders to get a sense of what Gov. Greg Abbott may talk about when he gives his State of the State address later this evening. Abbott’s speech will not be made publicly at the state capitol and is instead being delivered at a private event in San Marcos.

