Lufkin Goodwill faces rise in donation bin theft

They said these thefts can cause damage and also seriously injure the one diving into the bin, as there could be sharp objects inside.
By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Goodwill in Lufkin has seen more frequent theft from their overnight donation bin, causing damage and potential injury.

Goodwill in Lufkin has seen 50 donations thefts in the last 30 days. The thefts occur mostly at night, and they see them happen more often during the colder seasons. They said these thefts can cause damage and also seriously injure the one diving into the bin, as there could be sharp objects inside. They encourage those who donate to drop off during their regular operating hours.

