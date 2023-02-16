Man convicted in Pampa triple slaying dies 7 months before execution date

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KFDA) - A man convicted of a triple slaying in Pampa has died seven months before his scheduled execution date.

According to the TDCJ, 60-year-old Henry Skinner was pronounced dead at a hospital around 12:10 p.m.

Officials say he had a significant medical event on February 13 and has been at the hospital receiving medical care.

Skinner was scheduled to be executed in September for the 1993 New Year’s Eve killings of 40-year-old Tyla Jean Busby and her two grown sons at their trailer home in Pampa.

He was convicted of choking Twyla Busby and hit her repeatedly in the head with a wooded axe handle. The other two victims were stabbed with a kitchen knife.

TDCJ officials say foul play is not suspected and he is believed to have died from natural causes.

