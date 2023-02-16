Man indicted with capital murder after evidence shows woman was pregnant
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County grand jury indicted a man with capital murder after he was arrested for killing a woman who was pregnant in November.
Amarillo Police Department said John Paul Ortega, 35, was originally arrested for the murder of 34-year-old Iliana Michelle Garza on Nov. 29.
Investigators determined she was pregnant and that the child was also killed.
Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.