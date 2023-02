NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KLTV) - Seven Nacogdoches High School swimmers qualified to compete at the state-level competition on Friday and Saturday.

Four boys will swim the 200 freestyle relay. Senior Alister Jackson qualified in the 100 and 200 freestyle races. Ava Whitaker qualified in the 100 butterfly and the 200 individual medley.

