Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Never giving up hope, Makayla, 17, wishes for family who will get her back in nature

Makayla gives a sweet smiles while sharing describing some of her favorite candies in her...
Makayla gives a sweet smiles while sharing describing some of her favorite candies in her Valentine's Day tumbler.(Source: KLTV Staff)
By Erika Holland
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 9:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - At the age of 17, Makayla explained to us she’s not concerned about running out of time finding a forever family.

As a junior, she still has more than a year left of school and a lot of learning left to do. Makayla explains she plans on applying for extended foster care in Texas, allowing her more time to transition into adulthood and more time to find a family who can commit to her for a lifetime.

Looking at a Valentine’s Day gift from her CASA volunteer, she read the colorful text on her new drink tumbler aloud, “You make the world better.” It’s a simple phrase, but one that fits Makayla well.

“She put Japanese candy in it because I love Japanese candy,” Makayla said as she opened the lid of her new cup to see what was inside. “Japanese candy is more flavorful than other candy, a more fruity taste than American fruity candy. American fruit candy has a more artificial fruit taste.

Piece-by-piece she explained to us how each candy would compare to a more commonly-known American brand.

“I can’t even read Japanese so I can’t even tell what it says... I just can tell by pictures,” she said with a laugh. “I’m actually learning to speak Japanese even though I’m in Spanish class.”

Makayla’s love for Japanese culture doesn’t stop at candy. She loves anime and creating art of her own.

But her infatuation with the arts comes second to her first love: being on a farm with animals. It’s one of her most treasured memories growing up as a child.

“Me and my brother were in charge of feeding the goats,” Makayla remembered. “Watering them and giving them their feed. Giving them shots.”

From a young age, she shared her caring heart with her brother and their animals.

“The last time I saw [my brother] was at my mom’s funeral,” Makayla said.

It’s their memories she holds deep in her heart, while also making space for more in the future.

“I’ve actually given one shot before on a goat,” Makayla shared with gentle satisfaction. “I was so proud of myself... because I want to be a vet!”

To learn more about Makayla, click here, to view her profile and caseworker contact information on the Texas Adoption Resource Exchange. TARE ID: 93330

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An attempted catalytic converter theft led to a man's death.
Catalytic converter theft suspect run over and killed, police say
Angelina County commissioners
Angelina commissioners approve $80M grant for massive battery construction
Source: Nacogdoches Police Department Facebook page
Suspect arrested in connection to 2019 Nacogdoches murder
“If we have one failure, one mechanical or one system failure in any way, by the end of the...
Zavalla city council approves increase in water, sewer rates for customers
KTRE is recognizing excellence in our community

Latest News

Nominate someone who is going above and beyond to serve others.
Lufkin Pastor recognized as KTRE’s ‘Be Excellent’ winner
The community made, and sent around 500 Val-o-grams to be delivered today.
Val-o-grams delivered to Lufkin hospice patients Tuesday
Local businesses keep up decorations in honor of Patrick Mahomes.
East Texans react to Mahomes’ second Super Bowl win
“We are coming home, hallelujah our #22 is coming home!!!”
Injured Troup football player Cooper Reid to come home after 5 months in hospital