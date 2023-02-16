Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Opening testimony begins for former Lubbock DJ trial

Testimony is underway in the trial of a former Lubbock DJ accused of child molestation
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 7:14 PM CST
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Testimony is underway in the trial of a former Lubbock DJ accused of child molestation.

Charles Sanchez, or “DJ Sancho” as he is known professionally, is standing trial on two counts of inappropriately touching two underage girls on two separate occasions between 2017 and 2018.

During opening statements, prosecutor Austin Sanford described Sanchez as a predator, likening him to a lion among antelope. Sanford told the jury this case hinges on whether they believe the testimony of the two girls who say they were molested.

Sanchez’s defense attorney, Ben Garcia, described the interactions as playful, saying it could perhaps be considered assault, but not sexual in nature and thus not molestation.

Both Sanford and Garcia alluded to the fact that the accusers’ mother was testifying in Sanchez’s defense.

