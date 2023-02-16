Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
SFA defeats Tarleton at the Sawmill
By Mark Bownds
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - In college basketball tonight it would be the SFA Lumberjacks back at home taking on Tarleton. It would be purple meats purple at the Sawmill with the Lumberjacks in white.

Tarleton would take the lead in the first half, but SFA would steadily begin to get the offense going. Nigel Hawkins down below with the reverse followed with a nice jumper just off the top of the key.

Then Latrell Jossell begins to light it up with back to back threes, including one from way downtown. And then in the final moments of the half, Hawkins again on the fast break slams it home tying it up at the half. In the second it would be back and forth. But in the end, SFA would manage to win it 65 to 60, SFA victorious.

