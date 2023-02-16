Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Breezy and much cooler today. Temperatures will drop below freezing tomorrow morning.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! Well, the cold front has certainly pushed through most of the area and we’re much cooler now! Afternoon temperatures will range from the upper 40s into the middle 50s as blustery northwest winds blow throughout the day. Skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy through the afternoon and evening, but will clear out later tonight, allowing temperatures to quickly drop to below freezing by early tomorrow morning. A decent amount of sunshine will help afternoon highs to climb into the lower 50s tomorrow, then more upper-level clouds stream in Friday night. Saturday starts off right at the freezing mark but will see a slightly better warm up into the middle to upper 50s. A warm front tracks through ETX Saturday into early Sunday which will lead to afternoon highs for Sunday afternoon to rocket into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Monday (President’s Day) will trend well above average in the middle to upper 70s. Expect similar temperatures for Tuesday and Wednesday, but keep the umbrella close as a few showers will be possible throughout the day Tuesday, and more widespread rain expected Wednesday as a weak, Pacific cold front rushes through East Texas. Stay warm today, friends!

