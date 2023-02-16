WebXtra: “I’m your voice in Washington D.C.” Congressman Moran tours cabinetry facility in Jefferson

Jefferson, Texas (KLTV) - U.S. Congressman Nathaniel Moran is back in East Texas and toured the Master Woodcraft Cabinetry facility.

Moran made this visit to see the work being done and to learn about the problem’s workers face.

“I’m your voice in Washington D.C. to say what we stand for.” Moran addressed workers gathered out the cabinetry facility.

“What I want to tell you is, thank you,” said Moran “Because today what I saw on the line was excellence and I tell people all the time that East Texans are people of excellence.”

