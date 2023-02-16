Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: “I’m your voice in Washington D.C.” Congressman Moran tours cabinetry facility in Jefferson

Moran addresses workers out the facility.
By Kristine Guevara
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Jefferson, Texas (KLTV) - U.S. Congressman Nathaniel Moran is back in East Texas and toured the Master Woodcraft Cabinetry facility.

Moran made this visit to see the work being done and to learn about the problem’s workers face.

“I’m your voice in Washington D.C. to say what we stand for.” Moran addressed workers gathered out the cabinetry facility.

“What I want to tell you is, thank you,” said Moran “Because today what I saw on the line was excellence and I tell people all the time that East Texans are people of excellence.”

East Texans line streets of Troup to welcome Cooper Reid home Wednesday
Courthouse Property
Jarvis Workforce
Cameron Shead Day 3
