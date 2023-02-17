Baylor history professor explains importance of offering pilot AP African American Studies course in Central Texas high schools

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A decade’s worth of preparation is coming to fruition with the College Board’s recent announcement to pilot an Advanced Placement (AP) African American Studies course nationwide.

“The intention of the course is to introduce students to what it meant and means to be Black in the United States at an earlier age,” Ronald Angelo Johnson, Ph.D., a history professor at Baylor University and one of the course creators, told KWTX.

But some states are pushing back. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has blocked the course, saying some of its contents, including language around intersectionality, Black queerness, and the Black Lives Matter movement, are part of a political agenda rather than an educational one.

“They have stuff about intersectionality, abolishing prisons,” DeSantis said in a press conference. “That’s a political agenda.”

As for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, he did not respond for comment on the AP course.

Over 300 scholars helped design the course, one of them being Baylor University history professor and Ralph and Bessie Mae Lynn Chair of History, Ronald Johnson.

He says talking about those issues in the classroom doesn’t indoctrinate students, but rather empowers them.

“The purpose of the course is to empower them,” Johnson said. “Not to erase or somehow indoctrinate them, but to give them greater information to engage the issues that are happening all around them every day in this country.”

Some Central Texas schools may be incorporating the elective AP course into their future curriculum.

In a statement, a Waco ISD representative said that while the district had applied for one of the limited pilot spots, they unfortunately didn’t secure it. The “administration intends to seek approval from the board of trustees to include the new class in the course catalog for the 2024-2025 school year.”

As for other districts, including Copperas Cove, Temple and Killeen ISDs, while they did not apply for the AP pilot, they do offer other non-AP African American Studies courses, approved by the Texas Education Agency.

Professor Johnson’s hope, in the meantime, is that school districts will see the value of a course that isn’t readily taught to young people before entering college.

“Access to knowledge is in the foundation of who we are as a people, as who we are as a democracy,” Johnson said. “And by widening access to information, that will not only strengthen our students, but it will also strengthen us as a people, and I believe as a country.”

