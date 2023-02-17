A cold and freezing start to the weekend ends on a milder note

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The dry air, calming winds, and fair skies will lead to another night of freezing temperatures with overnight lows in the upper 20′s to lower 30′s. With much calmer winds in place tonight, I would not be surprised to see some patchy frost form on rooftops, vehicles, and grassy surfaces around daybreak Saturday.

Saturday’s freezing start will give way to another cool afternoon with highs in the middle 50′s under partly cloudy skies.

Sunday will feature more filtered sunshine and the return of warm, southerly breezes with highs nearing 70-degrees.

What will be a cold start to the weekend will end on a milder note due to the wind direction shift that will take place in the Piney Woods.

A predominantly breezy, southerly wind will lead to highs warming into the middle-to-upper 70′s by early next week with 80-degree readings possible by next Tuesday. These warm, southerly winds will also contribute to higher humidity values and warmer overnight low temperatures as well.

We look to stay dry from now through next Tuesday with tranquil weather in the offing for east Texas.

At this time, it appears next Wednesday may provide us with the best chance to get wet as a storm system and frontal boundary will provide us with at least a modest chance for wet weather. Given how warm and muggy it will be, we will have to watch for a severe weather potential anytime we have that warmth feeding into western storm systems making their way into the plains this time of year.

It should be noted that our rainfall potential in the next week is not all that promising, averaging around half-an-inch.

