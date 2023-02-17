Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Diboll Basketball Team Ready for Playoff Run

The Diboll Lumberjacks are two wins from the state tournament. The last time they went to stae...
The Diboll Lumberjacks are two wins from the state tournament. The last time they went to stae was 2005 (Source: KTRE Sports)(ktre sports)
By Mark Bownds
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:39 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Diboll Lumberjack basketball have not only found themselves in the playoffs, but in the state rankings as well. Head coach James Davis says he’s looking forward to the playoff run.

He said, “Right, I mean, it’s always good to be state ranked just to get a little recognition and you know we’ve been playing well.”

He added, “I got some guys that play hard. I mean, I have three veterans that have been with me since they were sophomores that lead this group. So looking forward to a good playoff run.”

