Diboll Basketball Team Ready for Playoff Run

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Diboll Lumberjack basketball have not only found themselves in the playoffs, but in the state rankings as well. Head coach James Davis says he’s looking forward to the playoff run.

He said, “Right, I mean, it’s always good to be state ranked just to get a little recognition and you know we’ve been playing well.”

He added, “I got some guys that play hard. I mean, I have three veterans that have been with me since they were sophomores that lead this group. So looking forward to a good playoff run.”

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.