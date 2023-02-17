Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Final report issued for plane crash involving Texas House Speaker

The video was released along with the final NTSB report.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A final report from the National Transportation Safety Board confirmed two factors that led to a plane crash at the Angelina County Airport.

The report states that the December 2, 2020 crash, which involved then-presumptive Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives Dade Phelan, occurred due to “the pilot’s decision to attempt a landing on a runway that did not provide enough length to stop the airplane given the wet surface conditions, resulting in a runway excursion.”

When the plane failed to stop even after its anti-skid system cycled twice, it went off the runway where it traveled through wet grass and a fence before coming to a stop with the landing gear collapsed.

No major injuries were reported.

Previous reporting:

Presumptive Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan involved in plane crash at Angelina County Airport

