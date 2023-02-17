Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Forensic psychologist says Daniels ‘very unlikely’ to shoot if he had been sober in Day 10 of capital murder trial

After hearing emotional testimony from Hollis Daniels III’s father on Thursday, the courtroom...
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After hearing emotional testimony from Hollis Daniels III’s father on Thursday, the courtroom will hear new analysis from a forensic psychologist.

Dr. Shawn Roberson took the stand Friday morning, discussing Daniels’ excessive drug use and severe depression around the time of the shooting. He was hired by the defense team to evaluate Daniels.

Roberson stated he believed Daniels was not sober during the shooting given the amount of drugs found in his system via a drug test three days after he was taken into custody.

Daniels reportedly told Roberson he started having suicidal thoughts in middle school and early high school. Daniels also told him he had increased his drug use the summer before his sophomore year at Texas Tech. This was the summer before the fatal shooting of TTPD Officer Floyd East, Jr.

Roberson told the courtroom Daniels appeared to blame himself for his own depression and said receiving the “worst punishment” for the shooting would be justifiable.

During cross-examination, the State pointed out that Daniels did not commit suicide while in possession of the gun, before or after the shooting of East. The State also asked how many suicidal thoughts lead to murder rather than suicide. Roberson stated he did not have data on this specific topic.

FULL COVERAGE: Shooting at Texas Tech Police Department

The jury is expected to hear further testimony from Roberson and from Daniels’ father today.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

