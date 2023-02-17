Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Former Denison youth leader given maximum sentence for child porn production

Mazzant became emotional as he read the sentencing but says this decision will protect the public as Rider showed no remorse.(KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Texas (KXII) -Friday morning, at the Sherman Federal Courthouse, former Denison youth leader and Anna Chiropractor Chad Michael Rider was sentenced to 720 months in federal prison.

District Judge Amos Mazzant gave Rider a total of 60 years for sexually exploiting children and producing child pornography, stacking two 30 year sentences on three charges.

Both Rider, 48 and co-conspirator former pastor David Pettigrew, 49 were arrested in August of 2020 by Department of Homeland Security Agents.

Agents seized Pettigrew’s computer at the Denison Church of the Nazarene, which revealed footage of the two setting up to film minors who were bathing at the church.

Additional videos showed Rider alone filming two different children in residential settings.

The prosecutor says one account was in the child’s home.

And the other was at Rider’s home, which according to the attorney, Rider had guardianship of this minor, she sat in court Friday but declined to read her testimony.

Back in August of 2021, Pettigrew pleaded guilty and was given 30 years for two counts of sexually exploiting children.

A jury found Rider guilty of the same charges after a five day trial last summer.

After two and half hours and hearing attorneys from both sides, Judge Mazzant gave Rider the maximum sentence of 60 years.

Mazzant became emotional as he read the sentencing but said this decision will protect the public as Rider showed no remorse.

The judge went on to say that Rider’s family and friends are living in denial.

Seven minors fell victim to Rider.

He also faces fines greater than 100-thousand dollars.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

