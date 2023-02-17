Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Hearing held for trucking company allegedly responsible for deaths of 2 SFA students

KTRE’s Avery Gorman speaks about a hearing that happened today in connection to a lawsuit for a fatal crash that killed two SFA students.
By Avery Gorman
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - KTRE’s Avery Gorman speaks about a hearing that happened today in connection to a lawsuit for a fatal crash that killed two SFA students, Graylan Spring and Micah McAfoose.

