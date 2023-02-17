Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Power outage cancels, diverts flights at Kennedy Airport

A small power outage at New York's JFK Airport has caused big problems for travelers. (WCBS)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 8:31 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A power outage in a terminal New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport stretched into a second day Friday after forcing some flights to be canceled or diverted, including one that was turned around and sent back to New Zealand after nearly making it to the U.S.

The airport operators said in a tweet late Thursday that Terminal 1, which handles some of the airport’s international flights, would remain closed Friday “due to electrical issues.”

The outage was caused by an electrical panel failure that led to a small fire, which was quickly extinguished, authorities said.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which runs New York’s major airports, said it was working to accommodate affected flights at JFK’s four other active terminals.

Some planes were forced to return to their points of origin.

An Air New Zealand flight was two-thirds of the way across the Pacific Ocean when it had to make a U-turn and head back to Auckland. The flight landed back in New Zealand after more than 16 hours in the air.

Terminal 1 opened in the late 1990s. It is scheduled to be replaced by a new, $9.5 billion terminal now under construction. Groundbreaking was initially supposed to happen in 2020 but was delayed until last summer by the COVID-19 pandemic.

___

This story has been corrected to show that the Port Authority said it was working to accommodate flights at other terminals, not other airports.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerry Chandler
1 killed, 4 injured in 3-vehicle wreck in Nacogdoches
Cameron Shead
Palestine man found not guilty of capital murder in death of Jacksonville teen
22 Nacogdoches High School will advance to a state law enforcement competition.
Nacogdoches High School students prepare for law enforcement competition, future careers
Lufkin police investigating as Goodwill faces rise in donation bin theft
Lufkin police investigating as Goodwill faces rise in donation bin theft
Nacogdoches High Seniors Alister Jackson (left) and Ava Whitaker are among seven students who...
Nacogdoches High School swimmers head to state competition

Latest News

In addition to second-degree murder, the officers also have been charged with aggravated...
5 Memphis officers plead not guilty in death of Tyre Nichols
Police found 6-year-old Eli Hart shot to death in the trunk of his mother's car. (WCCO, FAMILY...
Mother sentenced for killing 6-year-old son
Police found 6-year-old Eli Hart shot to death in the trunk of his mother's car. (WCCO, FAMILY...
Mother sentenced to life for killing 6-year-old son
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce smiles as he listens to a question during an NFL...
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce to host upcoming episode of SNL