Sheriff says man reportedly had gun on Cherokee County Courthouse lawn

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man accused of carrying a gun near the Cherokee County courthouse is out on bond.

Sheriff Brent Dickson said Aaron Richardson was arraigned today and bonded out at a collective $13,000. Richardson had attended the murder trial of Cameron Shead inside the Cherokee County courthouse earlier in the day. Shead was acquitted of the charges against him.

However, at around 2:30 p.m., authorities got information that Richardson was seen on the north side of the courthouse lawn with a gun in his pocket and there were indications he was going to go back inside.

Dickson said it is not known if Richardson had a gun in the courtroom earlier in the day.

