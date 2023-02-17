Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Sheriff says man reportedly had gun on Cherokee County Courthouse lawn

Video shows car speed off from deputies.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man accused of carrying a gun near the Cherokee County courthouse is out on bond.

Sheriff Brent Dickson said Aaron Richardson was arraigned today and bonded out at a collective $13,000. Richardson had attended the murder trial of Cameron Shead inside the Cherokee County courthouse earlier in the day. Shead was acquitted of the charges against him.

However, at around 2:30 p.m., authorities got information that Richardson was seen on the north side of the courthouse lawn with a gun in his pocket and there were indications he was going to go back inside.

Dickson said it is not known if Richardson had a gun in the courtroom earlier in the day.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerry Chandler
1 killed, 4 injured in 3-vehicle wreck in Nacogdoches
Cameron Shead
Palestine man found not guilty of capital murder in death of Jacksonville teen
Lufkin police investigating as Goodwill faces rise in donation bin theft
Lufkin police investigating as Goodwill faces rise in donation bin theft
22 Nacogdoches High School will advance to a state law enforcement competition.
Nacogdoches High School students prepare for law enforcement competition, future careers
Presumptive Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan involved in plane crash at Angelina County Airport
Final report issued for plane crash involving Texas House Speaker

Latest News

DEA Special Agent in Charge Eduardo A. Chavez
Dallas DEA special agent discusses deadly distribution of fentanyl in Texas
A woman called 911 around 9 a.m. saying her mobile home was on fire.
Resident safe, dogs lost in Lufkin mobile home fire
Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring
Hearing held for trucking company allegedly responsible for deaths of 2 SFA students
KTRE’s Avery Gorman speaks about a hearing that happened today.
WebXtra: Hearing held for trucking company allegedly responsible for deaths of 2 SFA students