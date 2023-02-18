Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Man dead after being hit by train in downtown Laredo

By Alex Cano
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) -A man loses his life after he was hit by a train in downtown Laredo early Saturday morning.

The incident was reported at around 3 a.m. at Zaragoza Street and Santa Isabel.

The Laredo Fire Department received a call about a person who was struck by a train in the area.

Upon arrival, paramedics found a 30-year-old-man with multiple injuries.

He was pronounced dead the scene.

The accident remains under investigation.

