Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Rusk Police searching for men who allegedly broke store window

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify these individuals.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSK, Texas (KLTV) - Video shows two suspects walking by the front of a shop, allegedly breaking the glass window with a rock. Police are asking for the public’s help to identify these individuals.

At about 9 a.m. on Saturday, Rusk police responded to a report of criminal mischief in the 300 block of N. Main Street. Investigation revealed that two unknown male subjects threw a rock at the front window, causing damage, according to a social media post from the Rusk Police Department.

The post said the business owner is offering $500 for any information leading to an arrest.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects shown is encouraged to call Officer T. Smith at (430) 244-3715 or the Rusk Police Department at (903) 683-2677 referencing case #20230262.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Presumptive Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan involved in plane crash at Angelina County Airport
Final report issued for plane crash involving Texas House Speaker
Hearing held for trucking company allegedly responsible for deaths of 2 SFA students
Hearing held for trucking company allegedly responsible for deaths of 2 SFA students
Jerry Chandler
1 killed, 4 injured in 3-vehicle wreck in Nacogdoches
Video shows the car driving off.
Sheriff says man reportedly had gun on Cherokee County Courthouse lawn
Cameron Shead
Palestine man found not guilty of capital murder in death of Jacksonville teen

Latest News

Prescription burn at the Caddo Mounds State Historic Site
Forest service holds controlled burn at Caddo Mounds State Historic Site
Forest service holds controlled burn at Caddo Mounds State Historic Site
Civic Theater Play
Tyler Civic Theatre play ‘Crowns’ honors black history
State of the State
Smith County community members react to State of the State Address