Small jet slides off Houston runway, causing delays

HOUSTON (AP) - Officials say a small jet slid off a runway at a Houston airport, halting flights for several hours.

The jet landed at Hobby Airport, a Southwest Airlines hub, just before noon Friday and slid off the runaway and onto a grassy area located between two runway safety areas. KTRK-TV video shows that the white and yellow jet sustained damage to one of its wings after sliding across the grassy area before coming to a stop.

Airport officials tweeted that everyone on board the jet was safe and had deplaned. Airport officials said the jet had been removed, and flights had resumed around 3:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.