Search and rescue training takes place at Disaster City

Texas Task Force teams across the state gathered to get more training in case disaster strikes.
By Conner Beene
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas Task Force teams across the state gathered to get more training in case disaster strikes.

The mission was an urban search and rescue in a contaminated environment.

“We practice the same way we would be going out the door,” said Director for Texas A&M Task Force One Jeff Saunders.

Participants had to rescue citizens from under a pile of rubble.

Rescued citizens participating in the training were volunteers.

Around 250 task force members were on-site during the training.

