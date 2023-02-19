Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It sure was a warm and breezy second half of the weekend as many areas in East Texas were able to hit 70 degrees this afternoon! Our warm up continues into Monday (President’s Day) with highs in the middle to upper 70s. A stray shower or two will be possible Monday, but most will stay dry. Showers will have a little better chance at forming on Tuesday, with more widespread rain likely through the day Wednesday as a Pacific cold front races through East Texas. Depending on the timing of this cold front, some strong to severe storms could be possible at times on Wednesday, so it would be a really good idea to keep an eye on the forecast over the next few days for more updates. A second cold front arrives Thursday, knocking us from the 70s Thursday afternoon into the 60s by next Friday. For now, it looks like we will remain warm into the next weekend as well as 70s return as well as another round of breezy southerly winds. Some scattered rain will be possible into next weekend as well, although it does not look like a washout at this time. We’ll be watching!

