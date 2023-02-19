Teen fatally shot near Clyde Fant Parkway during parade; coroner releases his name

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Feb. 18, shootings occurred during the Krewe of Gemini parade, one is dead.

According to Shreveport City leaders, Shreveport Police Department (SPD) is investigating two shootings that happened while the parade was going on. It happened on Oden Street and Clyde Fant Parkway Service Road near the Magnolia School of Excellence.

On Feb. 18, at 5:45 p.m., SPD responded to a shooting on the 2200 block of Clyde Fant Parkway. When police arrived to investigate they learned Kip Lewis, 17, from Marshall, Texas, was shot during the parade. Lewis was transported to a local hospital where he died at 6:17 p.m.

An autopsy has been ordered

This investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

