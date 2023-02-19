Victim, suspect identified in Sherman homicide

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - One person is dead after an assault in Sherman Saturday evening.

According to Sherman Police, they received a call at 6:30 p.m. about an assault at a residence in the 2500 block of Canyon Creek Dr.

The suspect was taken into custody, this has been identified as Mason Craig.

The victim was found deceased at the scene and has been identified as Kathleen Craig.

Mason Craig is being charged with murder and has a bond set at $1,500,000.

The Sherman Police Department Criminal Investigation Division and the Texas Rangers are continuing to investigate.

No other details have been released.

On Saturday, February 18th, at approximately 6:30pm the Sherman Police received a 911 call in reference to an assault at... Posted by Sherman Police Department on Saturday, February 18, 2023

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.