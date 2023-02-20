Harris County investigates murder-suicide where three teenagers were found dead

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide where four victims including three teenagers were found dead in what they believe to be a murder-suicide Saturday.

Officers with the Galena Park Police Department responded to a sexual assault of a child and a possible shooting at 10:30 p.m. Feb. 18 to a residence in the 2000 block of 2nd Street.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office units also arrive to find the victims with suffered gunshot wounds.

The four were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Based on preliminary information, this appears to involve the possible murder of three and a suicide.

According to investigators, a 12-year-old child reported she was sexually assaulted by her mother’s boyfriend and he had shot other family members inside their house.

The victim stated she picked up her 1-year-old niece and ran to a neighbor’s house to call for help.

It was when authorities arrived, three girls who were 13-year-old, 14-year-old and 19-year-old were found dead.

The 38-year-old suspect was located dead in the master bedroom from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The victims’ mother was not home at the time of the shooting.

The identity of the suspect and victims are being withheld pending positive identification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

“The tragic situation makes no sense. Our investigators will try to put all the pieces together. Our condolences go out to the victims’ families, everybody impacted, and the city itself,” Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said to KTRK. “We’re trying to connect all the pieces to determine the relationships. We’re told that other than him having a dating relationship with the female homeowner for the last two-plus years, he wasn’t the father of any of the teens killed here today.”

