Lufkin pastor presents last sermon after serving 50 years

Pastor 50 year retirement
Pastor 50 year retirement(KTRE)
By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - It was a full house Sunday morning at Harmony Hill Baptist Church as members gathered to hear senior pastor, John Greene’s final sermon.

Greene began his ministry in Lufkin in 1972. Growing up in Arkansas, Greene said he had zero connections to Lufkin before moving into the area. Today Greene and his wife, Kathryn, call Lufkin their home.

“I’m very grateful for this town receiving us and welcoming us to do ministry,” said Greene.

Greene said it has been one emotional journey leading up to today.

“It’s been an exciting ride that god has done. So, I’ve enjoyed – totally enjoyed the 50 years that God’s given me here and just to see him do a marvelous thing here on the hill,” he said.

Greene looks forward to what’s to come when Todd Core fills in the role.

“Today’s been easier and just knowing that this is what God wants – is very clear that I’m supposed to step aside,” Green said.

Church member Paul Reed said for the last 28 years Greene has played a big role for his family.

“He baptized both of my daughters and my granddaughter. So, it’s a legacy,” Reed said.

Greene said he will continue with the church providing pastor counseling

