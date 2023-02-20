Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Monday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Partly to mostly cloudy this afternoon, as well as warm and windy. Temperatures this afternoon will warm into the upper 70s and low 80s, I wouldn’t be surprised to see some spots exceed the forecast high of 80-degrees today. A Windy Advisory is in effect for parts of the area today, wind gusts could reach 30-35 mph this afternoon. Tomorrow’s forecast is similar to today’s, just slightly warmer. A front will move through Wednesday/Thursday with the possibility of showers and thunderstorms, and also usher in a cooler air mass.

There’s a likely chance for showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday, and a minimal chance for strong to severe thunderstorms with this system. Once the front moves through, highs for Thursday and Friday will be in the 60s and low 70s, but we’ll quickly return to the mid and upper 70s by the weekend. In that same timeframe, rain will return to the forecast. We’ll have a low chance for showers and thundershowers for Friday though at least Sunday. For all of you warm-weather lovers like me, this week’s forecast looks quite nice - though don’t be fooled... winter isn’t technically over for another few weeks. Have a great Monday and Presidents’ Day.

7 Day Forecast (Andrew Tate)

