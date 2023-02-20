Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 4:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  It’s going to be a warm, windy day today.  Winds this morning are already gusting up to 20 and 25 mph and will continue to be strong throughout the day.  It will be a mix of clouds and sun and at times we will be partly cloudy, but at other times, we will be mostly cloudy.  Temperatures will reach near 80 degrees this afternoon.  Tomorrow looks much the same as today with warm, windy conditions.  The next storm system arrives on Wednesday with a likely chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms by Wednesday afternoon.  There is a very slight chance for a few strong to severe thunderstorms before the rain ends late Wednesday evening.  Temperatures behind this cold front don’t fall much.  Highs will still be in the 60s at the end of the week with more rain possible through the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erik Martin Islas Angeles
Smith County deputies find 42,000 fentanyl pills during traffic stop on I-20
Ava Whitaker
Nacogdoches High School swimmer breaks UIL State 5A record
Actress Rebel Wilson announces she is engaged to girlfriend Ramona Agruma.
Rebel Wilson announces engagement to girlfriend
Hearing held for trucking company allegedly responsible for deaths of 2 SFA students
Hearing held for trucking company allegedly responsible for deaths of 2 SFA students
Mourners leave flowers at The Rock on the grounds of Michigan State University in East Lansing,...
Michigan State set to resume classes after fatal shootings

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Monday 2-20-23
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Monday 2-20-23
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
7 Day Forecast
Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips