Report: FBI says bomb threat to Texas flight not credible

FBI
FBI(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
EL PASO, Texas (AP) - A law enforcement official says a bomb threat against an American Airlines flight that diverted the plane from the tarmac of a Texas airport Friday was not credible.

KVIA-TV reports an FBI official says the passengers on the noon flight from El Paso, Texas, to Chicago were not in danger.

The FBI says there was no known credible threat to the passengers or aircraft, although El Paso International Airport and the FBI’s El Paso office took precautionary safety measures.

KVIA reports the flight departed in the late afternoon for Chicago O’Hare International Airport.

American Airlines did not immediately respond to a request for additional information from The Associated Press.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

