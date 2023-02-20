Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Salt Life co-founder pleads guilty to manslaughter

The co-founder of Salt Life Apparel was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
The co-founder of Salt Life Apparel was sentenced to 12 years in prison.(WPTV, FLORIDA HIGHWAY PATROL JACKSONVILLE, CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPTV) – The co-founder of Salt Life Apparel was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Thursday.

In the Palm Beach County Courthouse, Michael Hutto pleaded guilty to manslaughter for the 2020 shooting death of an 18-year-old woman.

Hutto told detectives that he and Lora Grace Duncan were on their way to the Florida Keys when they stopped at a Singer Island hotel.

The apparel executive said they were playing as if they were shooting with their finger and a gun, but then he pointed a gun at her and it fired.

Hutto said he put the gun in his backpack and drove away until he ran out of gas.

Deputies said he made it to Jacksonville, where deputies found him making delusional comments and crying.

Hutto was taken to a hospital, where he told deputies “I think I hurt my Gracie” and began to cry.

Copyright 2023 WPTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erik Martin Islas Angeles
Smith County deputies find 42,000 fentanyl pills during traffic stop on I-20
Ava Whitaker
Nacogdoches High School swimmer breaks UIL State 5A record
Hearing held for trucking company allegedly responsible for deaths of 2 SFA students
Hearing held for trucking company allegedly responsible for deaths of 2 SFA students
Actress Rebel Wilson announces she is engaged to girlfriend Ramona Agruma.
Rebel Wilson announces engagement to girlfriend
Mourners leave flowers at The Rock on the grounds of Michigan State University in East Lansing,...
Michigan State set to resume classes after fatal shootings

Latest News

Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Pastor 50 year retirement
Lufkin pastor presents last sermon after serving 50 years
The Amber Alert issued for a Georgia infant on Monday has been canceled.
Amber Alert issued in Georgia for 4-month-old baby canceled
Another guest captured video of a stunned crowd moments after the sculpture was shattered.
Visitor accidentally knocks over, shatters $42,000 Jeff Koons sculpture at art exhibit