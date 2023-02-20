Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Sulphur Springs special needs player scores 3-pointer on first play

After four years as team manager, Jayden Wilson got to play in a game and made an immediate impression.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas high school basketball team’s student manager suited up for the big game and splashed a clutch shot for his team.

The Sulphur Springs High School, along with the whole town, is cheering for high school senior Jay Wilson. The 18-year-old has special needs and has been the manager for the school’s basketball team, the Wildcats, for four years now, never missing a game.

He’s always there for his teammates, right in the huddle after every win. So, when it was time for their very last home game, his coach had an idea to show Jay how much he meant to them.

Coach Brandon Shaver called Jay up right before the game with a high-five and a surprise.

“An opportunity that we’re going to have for tonight is, Jay, you’re gonna suit up for us for this first time,” he said, to cheers from the team.

Shaver presented Jay with a jersey and told him he was going to play. His name was announced over the court sound system — “#32 Jay Wilson” — then with a handshake and fist bumps from the refs, they passed him the ball.

“Let’s go!” the announcer rang out as Jay made a clutch 3-pointer. Both teams and everyone in the stands cheered for Jay.

“What feeling did you have when you made the shot?” Coach Shaver asked him afterwards.

“Awesome!” Jay replied.

“It was awesome,” Shaver agreed. “What was it like when everyone surrounded you when we came off the bench?”

“Love,” Jay answered.

Love from his team and his community, proud of their Jay.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erik Martin Islas Angeles
Smith County deputies find 42,000 fentanyl pills during traffic stop on I-20
Ava Whitaker
Nacogdoches High School swimmer breaks UIL State 5A record
Hearing held for trucking company allegedly responsible for deaths of 2 SFA students
Hearing held for trucking company allegedly responsible for deaths of 2 SFA students
Actress Rebel Wilson announces she is engaged to girlfriend Ramona Agruma.
Rebel Wilson announces engagement to girlfriend
Mourners leave flowers at The Rock on the grounds of Michigan State University in East Lansing,...
Michigan State set to resume classes after fatal shootings

Latest News

After four years as team manager, Jayden Wilson got to play in a game and made an immediate...
Sulphur Springs special needs player scores 3-pointer on first play
Ava Whitaker
Nacogdoches High School swimmer breaks UIL State 5A record
The Diboll Lumberjacks are two wins from the state tournament. The last time they went to stae...
Diboll basketball team ready for playoff run
Diboll basketball team ready for playoff run
Diboll basketball team ready for playoff run