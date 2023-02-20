Sulphur Springs special needs player scores 3-pointer on first play

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas high school basketball team’s student manager suited up for the big game and splashed a clutch shot for his team.

The Sulphur Springs High School, along with the whole town, is cheering for high school senior Jay Wilson. The 18-year-old has special needs and has been the manager for the school’s basketball team, the Wildcats, for four years now, never missing a game.

He’s always there for his teammates, right in the huddle after every win. So, when it was time for their very last home game, his coach had an idea to show Jay how much he meant to them.

Coach Brandon Shaver called Jay up right before the game with a high-five and a surprise.

“An opportunity that we’re going to have for tonight is, Jay, you’re gonna suit up for us for this first time,” he said, to cheers from the team.

Shaver presented Jay with a jersey and told him he was going to play. His name was announced over the court sound system — “#32 Jay Wilson” — then with a handshake and fist bumps from the refs, they passed him the ball.

“Let’s go!” the announcer rang out as Jay made a clutch 3-pointer. Both teams and everyone in the stands cheered for Jay.

“What feeling did you have when you made the shot?” Coach Shaver asked him afterwards.

“Awesome!” Jay replied.

“It was awesome,” Shaver agreed. “What was it like when everyone surrounded you when we came off the bench?”

“Love,” Jay answered.

Love from his team and his community, proud of their Jay.

