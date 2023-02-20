Two arrested following ‘street racing’ incidents throughout Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Austin Police Department is investigating a number of “street racing incidents” Saturday evening where an officer was injured.

The police department’s patrol units responded Feb. 18 to several reports of people driving recklessly throughout the city.

Officers first received a call at 9:01 p.m. from a caller who stated five vehicles were blocking the intersection of Barton Springs Road and South Lamar Boulevard. A minute later, multiple people called 911, saying several vehicles were racing, circling the intersection, running red lights, blocking traffic, and shooting fireworks.

Due to no units nearby, officers arrived at the scene at 9:23 p.m. The crowd dispersed, and officers cleared the intersection at 9:46 p.m. APD continued to monitor the Car Club as it appeared to head north, according to authorities.

“An officer in the area of North Interstate 35 Service Road and East Anderson reported at 10:27 p.m. the car club was at this location. Multiple vehicles began to drive recklessly, blocking the intersection and driving in circles disregarding traffic laws,” said Austin Police on their Facebook.

Officers responded at 12:52 a.m. to the area of Berkman Drive and Barbara Jordan Boulevard and reported glass bottles being thrown and again were able to disperse the crowd, report police.

Calls stated at 1:35 Feb. 19 that vehicles were blocking the Metric Boulevard and Braker Lane intersection, doing donuts, and someone starting a fire.

During these incidents, the crowd threw rocks and bottles and pointed lasers at officers. One officer sustained a non-life-threatening injury, was treated at a local hospital, and was released. Rocks and bottles were thrown at patrol vehicles causing damage.

The Austin Statesman reports the viral social media incident immediately fueled a long-running public debate about policing in Austin.

“The Austin police union seized on the opportunity to blame local politicians for what happened, saying that they “continue to defund, destroy, & demoralize public safety,” reports the Statesman.

Austin policy makers are directly responsible for the overall safety of their citizens & visitors. Looks like they failed to make the right decisions & continue to defund, destroy, & demoralize public safety. Austin was one of the safest cities, NOT anymore. @Austin_Police https://t.co/j6OTTQE1ct — Austin Police Association (@ATXPOA) February 19, 2023

Two people were arrested for evading arrest.

The investigation into this incident continues, and further charges may be filed.

The departments reminded the public “Unlawful gatherings and reckless driving creates a dangerous environment and unnecessary risks for everyone.”

Copyright 2023 KWTX and KEYE via CNN NEWSOURCE. All rights reserved.