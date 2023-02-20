Warm and windy conditions will prevail through the mid-week time frame

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - From freezing cold this weekend to warm and balmy today, we have run the gamut on the temperature front in just 48 hours’ time.

Our morning lows for the foreseeable future will be in the lower-to-middle 60′s, which is not only twenty-degrees above average, but is where our normal high temperatures should be this time of year. Our highs will generally be in the 80′s.

The unseasonably warm weather will be aided by gusty, southwesterly winds the next couple of days. These southwest winds will be in the 15 to 20 mph, gusting to around 30 mph on Tuesday before wind gusts could near 40 mph at times on Wednesday. This will likely lead to the re-issuance of another wind advisory as the wind machine may disrupt some of your outdoor plans through our mid-week time frame.

Sky conditions will remain mostly cloudy with peeks of sunshine on display this week.

A quick-moving storm system moving off the southern California coast will eject into the plains on Wednesday. This will give us our only chance of rain this week, albeit, it will only be a 40% chance of rain showers and an isolated rumble of thunder on Wednesday. The rainfall amounts will be meager, averaging around a quarter-of-an-inch or less with many areas receiving less than one-tenth-of-an-inch.

We will get a brief wind shift with a weak frontal boundary coming in on Thursday, but it will have just a small impact on our temperatures since highs will still be in the 70′s to near the 80-degree mark under cloudy skies.

With the front stalling out and then retreating back to the north as a warm front, this upcoming weekend will be back to warm, humid, and breezy with just a small chance of an isolated shower.

A better rain and storm chance may return by this time next week as another western storm system may impact the southern plains, giving us a chance to see better rain and storm coverage in the Piney Woods.

It should be noted that our rainfall potential in the next week is not all that promising, averaging around half-an-inch.

