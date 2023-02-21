Affidavit reveals Sherman man killed stepmom with hammer

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Residents said their Sherman neighborhood tucked near the intersection of 1417 and Canyon Creek Drive, is normally quiet.

“I went to church Sunday morning, and I saw the tape, and then I saw the cruiser sitting there, and then I saw police line ‘do not cross,’ and I thought ‘hmmm, that might not be good,’” said David Mcvey, a neighbor.

Inside the home, police said they found Kathleen Craig dead on a bathroom floor.

“It’s shocking, you know, you just can’t believe it,” said Mcvey.

According to an affidavit, Grant Craig, Kathleen’s husband, told police his 29-year-old son, Mason Craig, was dog-sitting for him, and he planned on driving him home after.

The documents said Mason told Grant he forgot something inside, but he returned only with a confession that he had killed Kathleen.

“She was killed with a blunt force instrument- a hammer,” said Sherman Police’s Lt. Jeremy Cox. “There were some other injuries.”

Court records said police thought Mason appeared to be having a medical episode, possibly under the influence of narcotics.

His dad also told police that Mason was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Early Monday afternoon, police received the autopsy report.

“It’s just part of the criminal investigation to make sure investigators have the full picture beyond what the crime scene says,” said Cox.

Police are now returning the home to its owners.

“So that they can take steps, whatever that may be, to return to the home,” said Cox. “Just so that they can get back to a form of normalcy.”

Without the cop cars and tape, the neighborhood itself is returning to its quiet state, but the residents want their support for the family to speak volumes.

“The Lord will give you peace, and He will comfort you,” said Mcvey.

“The Sherman Police Department is sympathetic to the family,” said Cox. “We have acknowledged and seen the outpouring of the community on social media and in comments on the news stories of thoughts and prayers for that family. We just ask that people continue to do that as this family goes through this incident, this process, and they grieve the loss of the family members.”

Mason Craig is charged with murder and has a bond set at $1,500,000.

