Colbert fires bus driver arrested for possession of child pornography

Colbert fires bus driver arrested for possession of child pornography
Colbert fires bus driver arrested for possession of child pornography
By Erin Pellet
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
COLBERT, Oklahoma (KXII) - In Monday night’s Board of Education meeting, Colbert made a final decision regarding the bus driver and teacher aide, Charles Forester.

2 weeks ago Forester was arrested by Atoka County Police for possession of child pornography. In the meeting, he was officially terminated.

Community members were not allowed to comment at the meeting because they were not on the agenda. However, after waiting for years - some, including former student Amanda Stringer, spoke out anyway.

“I came to you about Charles Forester sexually harassing me whenever I was a student here and it got swept under the rug,” Stringer said.

13 years ago Stringer was a student of Foresters. She said he would force hugs on her and make inappropriate comments.

“He made a statement that I look like a prostitute down in Dallas,” Stringer said.

Stringer said she reported the incident to authorities but there were no consequences. The news of the arrest has made her feel anxious.

“I was like back in my 8th-grade body, back dealing with the same thing,” Stringer said.

Colbert’s parent, Heather McGee, said she found out about the arrest through Facebook.

“I was very mad, I was like what the heck, I kept waiting on the school to say something, and they never said anything,” McGee said.

McGee said she is worried about the students.

“Hoping there are no children from here, but you know he’s been here for ten years and he’s had access to all these children,” McGee said.

Stringer said she wonders what has happened in the years since she was a student. She also had a message for anyone else who may have fallen victim to Forester.

“Speak about it, don’t let them hush you, if they kick you out of class, let them kick you out of class,” Stringer said.

