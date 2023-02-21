Councilmember proposes investigation into the conduct of the Laredo Police Department

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A group of Laredo City Council members are asking to possibly investigate, under the city charter, the conduct of the Laredo Police Chief, police administration and members of the police department due to recent events dealing with the entity.

District Eight representative, Alyssa Cigarroa requested the item to be brought forward during Tuesday City Council meeting.

This comes after a series of events such as the four officers placed on administrative duties amid concerns of illegal voting for the District Two race, as well as concerns relating to the police union and their handling of funds were brought forward.

Another councilmember who co-sponsored the item said they want to be transparent with the public.

“There’s been a lot of rumors out there, I think the public needs to know what is going on, if these funds are missing. The investigation needs to be done in a proper way. Where are the funds now? Who took the funds? Why were they dispersed in a certain way or why were they mismanaged. That’s another reason why this item is on the agenda,” said Councilmember Ruben Gutierrez. “Because there’s a lot of rumors going on right now and we want to be sure the public is well aware of what’s going on. That’s what they deserve to know exactly what is going on with their police department and any other entity or any other department of the City of Laredo.”

The public is invited to attend the meeting on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall chambers.

